SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $609.92 and last traded at $609.92, with a volume of 411073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $600.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.30 and a 200 day moving average of $555.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

