Spectral (SPEC) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Spectral (SPEC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Spectral has a total market cap of $96.98 million and $5.66 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectral has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectral token can currently be bought for about $9.38 or 0.00009586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,528.31 or 0.99675255 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,937.51 or 0.99071453 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral launched on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 9.86958261 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,243,743.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

