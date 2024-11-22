Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR
Spire Stock Up 1.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Spire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Spire by 28.6% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.