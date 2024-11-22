Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. Spire also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spire has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

