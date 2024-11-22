Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. Spire also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.
Spire Price Performance
Shares of SR stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spire has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.
Spire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on SR
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.