STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,045,000 after buying an additional 115,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,093,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,731,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

