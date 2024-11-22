Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.40 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $146.19 million and $62.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00005581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97,686.72 or 1.00421742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00005852 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,565,930 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,996,565,929.68741387 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03770399 USD and is up 9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $44,282,658.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

