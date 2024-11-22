Stephen C. Evans Sells 2,625 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5 %

ALRM stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 312.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.