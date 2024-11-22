STF Management LP Has $3.48 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.6% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 110,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.96 and a twelve month high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

