STF Management LP Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

STF Management LP cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,075,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 292,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 84.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 370,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.