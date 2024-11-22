STF Management LP Sells 577 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

