Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $995.00 to $1,080.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.88.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $925.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 35.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 99.5% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

