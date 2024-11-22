StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Shares of NAII opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.37.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
