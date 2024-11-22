StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.37.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

