Studio Investment Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 203,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ VONE opened at $270.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $273.43.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
