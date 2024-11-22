Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 492 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 56,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 89.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $131.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

