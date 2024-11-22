Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,324,000. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after buying an additional 439,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

