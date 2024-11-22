Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NYSE SU opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,695,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,939,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,142 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

