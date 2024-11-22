Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Purchases $182,000.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This trade represents a 16.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Akbar Mohamed purchased 54,717 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $207,924.60.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $534.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,198 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

