Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $216,427.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sysco Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.08 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

