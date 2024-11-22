Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Sells $94,620.00 in Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 6,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,568.88. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.2 %
TRC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 77,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $424.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563,000.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
