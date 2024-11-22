Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,207 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Telefônica Brasil worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telefônica Brasil

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.