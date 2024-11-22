Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Newmont by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,096,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

