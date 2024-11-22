Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 35,618,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 23,258,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market cap of £2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

