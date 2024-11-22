Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.67 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 350.73 ($4.40). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 348.60 ($4.37), with a volume of 9,653,348 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Tesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesco

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 333.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 4,814.81%.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.