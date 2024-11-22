The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after acquiring an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,422,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,442,000 after purchasing an additional 105,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after buying an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,665 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $172.68 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.54. The company has a market cap of $406.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The trade was a 22.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,693 shares of company stock valued at $27,311,345. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

