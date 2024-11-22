The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.8% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 75.8% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,693 shares of company stock worth $27,311,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $172.68 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $406.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

