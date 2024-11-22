The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Jonathan Howell Sells 70,000 Shares

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.99), for a total value of £889,000 ($1,119,224.47).

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.1 %

SGE opened at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,023.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.45. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,907.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 1,090 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Sage Group from £135 ($169.96) to £145 ($182.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,908 ($49.20).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

