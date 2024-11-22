The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Jonathan Howell Sells 70,000 Shares

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Howell sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($15.99), for a total value of £889,000 ($1,119,224.47).
The Sage Group Trading Up 1.1 %
SGE opened at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.11) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,023.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.45. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,907.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,320 ($16.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,692.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Sage Group
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.