The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 5,000 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.32. 2,218,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.