Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

