Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,558 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.67% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

