Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 32,901 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,901 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

ASO stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

