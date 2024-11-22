Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,430,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,782,000 after acquiring an additional 225,285 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 119,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

