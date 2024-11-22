Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $264.67 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $264.67 million and $38.02 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00005598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,924.44 or 1.00221914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00005858 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00049554 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,996,068,399.47894 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

