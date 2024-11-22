Tracsis plc (TRCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on February 7th

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 579 ($7.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,833.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 601.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 705.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 980 ($12.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Tracsis from GBX 1,245 ($15.67) to GBX 1,150 ($14.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

