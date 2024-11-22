Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 37652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.96%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,170. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,598,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.