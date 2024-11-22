Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $389,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $542.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

