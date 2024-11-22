Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 553 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.63 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.