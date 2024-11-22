Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,153 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

