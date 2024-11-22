TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

