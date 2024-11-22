United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 356.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,609,000 after buying an additional 1,320,921 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

