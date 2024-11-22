Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,840 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Unity Software worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $611,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,665.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 330,088 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,084,880.65. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,550 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

