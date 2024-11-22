US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Shares Purchased by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $828,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $426,000.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.12 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.