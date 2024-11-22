VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners OCIO LLC

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC decreased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,996 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC owned 2.61% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 125,854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

