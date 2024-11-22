Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VIG stock opened at $201.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $162.98 and a 12-month high of $203.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

