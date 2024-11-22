Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,296 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after acquiring an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,040,000 after buying an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,777,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

