Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,713,000 after acquiring an additional 660,992 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after buying an additional 461,290 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after acquiring an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

