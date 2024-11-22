Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.05 and last traded at $197.05, with a volume of 10396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

