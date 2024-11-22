Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.5% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

