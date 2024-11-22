Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

