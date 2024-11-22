Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.50 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.100 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
