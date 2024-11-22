Venom Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Venom has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a market cap of $119.35 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,528.31 or 0.99675255 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,937.51 or 0.99071453 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,250,357,677 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,250,279,353.73571193 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.06618368 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $979,937.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

